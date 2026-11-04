For the first time in U.S. history: Black woman Keisha Lance Bottoms became governor of Georgia

A Black woman won the gubernatorial election in the U.S. state of Georgia—this happened for the first time in U.S. history. The woman in question is Keisha Lance Bottoms, reports Bild, as reported by UNN.

Details

The former mayor of Atlanta and Democratic Party candidate defeated Republican Rick Jackson, a billionaire who invested more than $200 million of his own money in the campaign. Jackson conceded defeat.

Bottoms's victory was also historic for Georgia: Democrats took the governor's office for the first time since 1998. During the campaign, the politician focused on economic issues and criticism of Donald Trump's administration. At the victory celebration, she promised to represent the interests of all state residents regardless of their political preferences - the publication says.

A similar Democratic victory occurred in the state of New Mexico. There, Democratic Party representative Deb Haaland won. She will become the first woman from the Indigenous peoples of the United States to be elected governor of a state.

We remind you

In the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, Democrats achieved a convincing victory and gained control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress.