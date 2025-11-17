$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23458 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 18342 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 15729 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 18943 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 15621 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25413 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41696 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 34147 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68134 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
For $5000 to "PMR": inspector suspected of scheme to transport conscripts faces 9 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

In Odesa region, a border guard inspector has been notified of suspicion for transporting men to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. He faces 7–9 years in prison.

For $5000 to “PMR”: inspector suspected of scheme to transport conscripts faces 9 years in prison

According to the investigation, an inspector in the Odesa region tried to implement a scheme to transport men to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, estimating his services for bypassing border sections at 5,000 US dollars per person.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In Odesa region, a border guard inspector was notified of suspicion of organizing illegal border crossing by conscripts.

According to the investigation, in October 2025, the inspector offered an acquaintance money to transport men to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, bypassing official checkpoints.

The suspect planned to use official information about patrol routes and border sections, and an acquaintance was to supply the "clients." The cost of the "services" was 5,000 US dollars per person.

According to the prosecutor's office, the acquaintance immediately reported the attempt to launch the scheme to law enforcement officers, and subsequently acted under their control.

In November 2025, the inspector was detained after receiving 15,000 US dollars for allegedly transporting three men

- reports the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect is in custody and suspended from office. He faces 7-9 years in prison, confiscation of property, and a ban on holding relevant positions for up to three years.

Recall

A Kyiv police officer and his accomplice organized a scheme to transport conscripts abroad. They were detained in Bukovyna, the "service" cost $13.5 thousand per person.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Transnistria