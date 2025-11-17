For $5000 to “PMR”: inspector suspected of scheme to transport conscripts faces 9 years in prison

According to the investigation, an inspector in the Odesa region tried to implement a scheme to transport men to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, estimating his services for bypassing border sections at 5,000 US dollars per person.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In Odesa region, a border guard inspector was notified of suspicion of organizing illegal border crossing by conscripts.

According to the investigation, in October 2025, the inspector offered an acquaintance money to transport men to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, bypassing official checkpoints.

The suspect planned to use official information about patrol routes and border sections, and an acquaintance was to supply the "clients." The cost of the "services" was 5,000 US dollars per person.

According to the prosecutor's office, the acquaintance immediately reported the attempt to launch the scheme to law enforcement officers, and subsequently acted under their control.

In November 2025, the inspector was detained after receiving 15,000 US dollars for allegedly transporting three men - reports the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect is in custody and suspended from office. He faces 7-9 years in prison, confiscation of property, and a ban on holding relevant positions for up to three years.

Recall

A Kyiv police officer and his accomplice organized a scheme to transport conscripts abroad. They were detained in Bukovyna, the "service" cost $13.5 thousand per person.

Received a bribe of up to $20,000 for evading mobilization: a TCC employee in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion