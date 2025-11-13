Received a bribe of up to $20,000 for evading mobilization: a TCC employee in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a court sentenced a TCC employee on charges of abuse of power. He was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion, UNN reports with reference to the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

As reported by the court, the accused served in one of the departments of the TCC and SP of Vinnytsia Oblast. During a personal conversation with an acquaintance, he requested an unlawful benefit in the amount of 2,000 US dollars for providing 20 blank summons forms with the necessary signature and seal impression.

These documents could be used to evade mobilization. Subsequently, the defendant handed over 4 blank summons forms to his acquaintance for 600 US dollars.

In addition, the suspect reported offering him an unlawful benefit of 16,000 US dollars to influence the decision to enter information regarding a 3-month deferment from mobilization.

During the next meeting, he received an unlawful benefit of 16,000 US dollars from his acquaintance and was detained by law enforcement agencies.

In court, the man repented and expressed a desire to continue serving in any brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court found the man guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced him to 2 years of imprisonment, with deprivation of the right to hold positions in territorial recruitment centers and social support for 3 years.

At the same time, based on Article 62, Article 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court replaced the final main punishment of imprisonment for 2 years with punishment in the form of detention in a disciplinary battalion for 2 years.

It is reported that the verdict has not yet entered into force.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TCC and VVK servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. Currently, the bill is not yet on the committee's agenda, but it provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.