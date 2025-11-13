Received a bribe of up to $20,000 for evading mobilization: a TCC employee in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
11:45 AM • 5024 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25677 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23558 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28574 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31902 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32171 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27707 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21517 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55279 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78918 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19507 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20401 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 17709 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11472 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23179 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25643 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23879 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21116 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92882 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48249 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48630 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38893 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77524 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77329 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild

Received a bribe of up to $20,000 for evading mobilization: a TCC employee in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

A court in Vinnytsia region sentenced a TCC employee to two years in a disciplinary battalion. He was accused of abuse of power, demanding $2,000 for draft notices and $16,000 for a deferment from mobilization.

Received a bribe of up to $20,000 for evading mobilization: a TCC employee in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a court sentenced a TCC employee on charges of abuse of power. He was sentenced to two years in a disciplinary battalion, UNN reports with reference to the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

As reported by the court, the accused served in one of the departments of the TCC and SP of Vinnytsia Oblast. During a personal conversation with an acquaintance, he requested an unlawful benefit in the amount of 2,000 US dollars for providing 20 blank summons forms with the necessary signature and seal impression.

These documents could be used to evade mobilization. Subsequently, the defendant handed over 4 blank summons forms to his acquaintance for 600 US dollars.

In addition, the suspect reported offering him an unlawful benefit of 16,000 US dollars to influence the decision to enter information regarding a 3-month deferment from mobilization.

During the next meeting, he received an unlawful benefit of 16,000 US dollars from his acquaintance and was detained by law enforcement agencies.

In court, the man repented and expressed a desire to continue serving in any brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court found the man guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced him to 2 years of imprisonment, with deprivation of the right to hold positions in territorial recruitment centers and social support for 3 years.

At the same time, based on Article 62, Article 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court replaced the final main punishment of imprisonment for 2 years with punishment in the form of detention in a disciplinary battalion for 2 years.

It is reported that the verdict has not yet entered into force.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TCC and VVK servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. Currently, the bill is not yet on the committee's agenda, but it provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
TCC and SP
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine