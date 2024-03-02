$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

First ship attacked by Houthis sinks in the Red Sea

The Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, carrying 21 tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea after being attacked by Yemeni Houthis, which could cause an environmental disaster.

First ship attacked by Houthis sinks in the Red Sea

The Rubymar ship sank in the Red Sea, which was attacked by Yemeni Houthis last week.  This is reported by Reuters with reference to a statement of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, UNN reports.  

Details

It is noted that if the sinking of the ship is confirmed, it will be the first case of ship loss since the Houthis began attacking commercial vessels in November 2013. 

The publication adds that at the beginning of this week, Yemeni representatives visited Rubymar and reported that the ship was flooded and could sink within a few days. Its sinking could cause an environmental disaster, as the ship was carrying 21 tons of fertilizer.

Yemeni Houthi leader threatens to attack with "underwater weapons" in the Red Sea22.02.24, 18:56 • 25262 views

In addition, the U.S. military previously stated that the attack significantly damaged the vessel, resulting in a 29-kilometer oil slick in the sea.

Addendum

In February, Yemeni Houthis claimed to have hit the British cargo ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden.

Then the British maritime security company Ambrey reported that the Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, registered in Lebanon, was attacked in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near Yemen as it was sailing from Khor Fakkan (UAE) to Varna (Bulgaria).

Recall

The EU launches a naval operation called "Aspides" to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and respond to Houthi militant attacks in Yemen.

News of the World
Reuters
Red Sea
Lebanon
European Union
Bulgaria
United States
Yemen
