First ship attacked by Houthis sinks in the Red Sea

The Rubymar ship sank in the Red Sea, which was attacked by Yemeni Houthis last week. This is reported by Reuters with reference to a statement of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that if the sinking of the ship is confirmed, it will be the first case of ship loss since the Houthis began attacking commercial vessels in November 2013.

The publication adds that at the beginning of this week, Yemeni representatives visited Rubymar and reported that the ship was flooded and could sink within a few days. Its sinking could cause an environmental disaster, as the ship was carrying 21 tons of fertilizer.

Yemeni Houthi leader threatens to attack with "underwater weapons" in the Red Sea

In addition, the U.S. military previously stated that the attack significantly damaged the vessel, resulting in a 29-kilometer oil slick in the sea.

Addendum

In February, Yemeni Houthis claimed to have hit the British cargo ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden.

Then the British maritime security company Ambrey reported that the Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, registered in Lebanon, was attacked in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near Yemen as it was sailing from Khor Fakkan (UAE) to Varna (Bulgaria).

Recall

The EU launches a naval operation called "Aspides" to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and respond to Houthi militant attacks in Yemen.