Finland is considering installing tank barriers modeled on Ukraine’s amid Russia’s rearmament — media

$45.4451.04
ukenru
12:00 PM • 1642 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
09:59 AM • 11703 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
09:50 AM • 12291 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
07:49 AM • 15607 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
06:59 AM • 15350 views
Russia is already using its Starlink equivalent, "Rassvet," over Ukraine - GUR
November 7, 06:30 AM • 15542 views
In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closedPhotoVideo
November 7, 04:30 AM • 21016 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 30433 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 21907 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 22135 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the BundestagNovember 7, 02:52 AM • 15451 views
Putin instructed that war veterans be prepared for work in public administration — CNSNovember 7, 03:23 AM • 5986 views
What is celebrated on November 7 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 7, 03:58 AM • 8760 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons07:18 AM • 14919 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideo08:41 AM • 11731 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 27535 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 42259 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 32863 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 57379 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 57290 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was stepped up near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 5068 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 19690 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 18558 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 22712 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 23348 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
T-90
Su-34

Finland is considering installing tank barriers modeled on Ukraine’s amid Russia’s rearmament — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

Finland is assessing Ukraine’s experience in fortifying its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. The obstacles must withstand harsh northern conditions.

Finland is considering installing tank barriers modeled on Ukraine’s amid Russia’s rearmament — media

Finland is studying the possibility of using anti-tank obstacles modeled on those in Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, seeking to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank against an adversary that is rapidly rearming. Finland’s army commander, Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki, told Bloomberg, reports UNN

Details

Välimäki said in an interview that Russia had already begun restoring its military capabilities, even as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year.

"In this conflict, Kyiv’s forces have used extensive defensive lines and anti-tank obstacles to slow the attackers. Neither side has found a reliable way to breach them and resume large-scale movement and maneuvering," Välimäki said.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia—approximately half of NATO’s land border with that country—must determine how structures similar to those used in Ukraine would withstand harsh northern weather conditions.

"Conditions in Finland are more challenging. If we build fortifications and dig anti-tank ditches or obstacles of the same depth as in Ukraine, how long will it take for the surrounding environment to turn them into artificial bodies of water?" Välimäki said. 

According to him, Russia’s efforts to replenish its weapons stockpiles are beginning to produce some results: T-90 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and 2S19 self-propelled howitzers are being delivered to storage facilities.

Finland has no ability to prevent this rearmament. Instead, the aim is to deter Russia by convincing its military that an attack would end in defeat, he said.

"Everything we are doing now is aimed at creating such a barrier that Russia will not go any further, regardless of whether it concerns the alliance or Finland," Välimäki said.

He added that when the war in Ukraine began, Finland raised its readiness level and, over the course of two years, conducted refresher training courses for 60,000 people. It also quickly began replenishing stocks of essential military equipment. 

Finland is now reorganizing its ground forces, a process that will continue until the end of the 2030s and will cover equipment, force structure, combat readiness, and the ability to sustain prolonged combat operations. 

Recall 

Finland joined the French nuclear deterrence initiative. Work on implementing the cooperation at the official level began last week. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
T-90
NATO
Finland
Ukraine