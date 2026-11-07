Finland is considering installing tank barriers modeled on Ukraine’s amid Russia’s rearmament — media

Finland is studying the possibility of using anti-tank obstacles modeled on those in Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, seeking to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank against an adversary that is rapidly rearming. Finland’s army commander, Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki, told Bloomberg, reports UNN.

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Välimäki said in an interview that Russia had already begun restoring its military capabilities, even as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year.

"In this conflict, Kyiv’s forces have used extensive defensive lines and anti-tank obstacles to slow the attackers. Neither side has found a reliable way to breach them and resume large-scale movement and maneuvering," Välimäki said.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia—approximately half of NATO’s land border with that country—must determine how structures similar to those used in Ukraine would withstand harsh northern weather conditions.

"Conditions in Finland are more challenging. If we build fortifications and dig anti-tank ditches or obstacles of the same depth as in Ukraine, how long will it take for the surrounding environment to turn them into artificial bodies of water?" Välimäki said.

According to him, Russia’s efforts to replenish its weapons stockpiles are beginning to produce some results: T-90 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and 2S19 self-propelled howitzers are being delivered to storage facilities.

Finland has no ability to prevent this rearmament. Instead, the aim is to deter Russia by convincing its military that an attack would end in defeat, he said.

"Everything we are doing now is aimed at creating such a barrier that Russia will not go any further, regardless of whether it concerns the alliance or Finland," Välimäki said.

He added that when the war in Ukraine began, Finland raised its readiness level and, over the course of two years, conducted refresher training courses for 60,000 people. It also quickly began replenishing stocks of essential military equipment.

Finland is now reorganizing its ground forces, a process that will continue until the end of the 2030s and will cover equipment, force structure, combat readiness, and the ability to sustain prolonged combat operations.

Recall

Finland joined the French nuclear deterrence initiative. Work on implementing the cooperation at the official level began last week.