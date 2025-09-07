$41.350.00
Finland deported over a hundred Russians who sought asylum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Since the beginning of the year, Finland has deported 104 Russians who sought political asylum, most of whom were trying to avoid mobilization. Finnish authorities deny asylum, believing that mobilization in Russia has ended, although the law on this has not been signed.

Finland deported over a hundred Russians who sought asylum

Since the beginning of this year, the Finnish authorities have deported 104 Russians who applied for political asylum. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

Details

Finnish police reported that most of the deported Russians tried to avoid mobilization and waited for a decision for about two and a half years.

It is noted that Finland denies them asylum because, according to the authorities, mobilization in Russia has allegedly ended and applicants are not in danger. At the same time, the law on the completion of mobilization has not yet been signed.

According to the position of the Finnish Immigration Service, the threat of conscription into the army alone is not enough to obtain asylum. But some applicants were still granted status, for example, if they were at risk of being involved in war crimes.

- the report says.

Some Russians refused to leave the country voluntarily, so 18 people were deported accompanied by the police. They were sent to Turkey or Estonia.

The publication reminded that Finland closed its border crossings with Russia in November 2023.

Recall

Finland is strengthening 200 km of its border with Russia, building a strong fence to prevent illegal migration. This decision was made after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Finland's accession to NATO.

Dmitry Medvedev stated about the increased military activity of Finland, Norway, and Poland near the Russian borders. He also emphasized the military threat from the Baltic states and announced a change in Russia's military approach to the border with Finland due to its accession to NATO.

