The US massively deported Russians for the second time this summer

A group of several dozen deported Russians from the USA arrived at Domodedovo Airport on Wednesday evening. This is already the second mass deportation in the summer of 2025. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

The new expulsion was reported by Dmytro Valuyev, president of the organization Russian America for Democracy in Russia, which helps Russians who find themselves in US immigration prisons. According to him, between 30 and 60 people arrived on an Egypt Air flight from Cairo, most of whom had previously lost asylum cases or agreed to so-called "self-deportation."

Among the deported were also those who feared political persecution in Russia. It is known that a former military man was on board, against whom a case was opened in the Russian Federation for unauthorized abandonment of a unit. He tried to obtain asylum in the United States, but the court refused.

According to Valuyev, during the transfer in Cairo, several people tried to change their route to avoid flying to Moscow, but they were forcibly returned to the flight. Already in Russia, border guards questioned the deported for a long time. At least one person was detained, the rest – about ten – were released, some signed a non-departure agreement.

This is already the second large-scale deportation of Russians from the United States this summer. In June, according to the same organization, about 40 people were expelled. Activists suggest that another wave may occur in the near future.

The overall picture shows: the attitude towards Russians trying to obtain asylum in the United States changed dramatically in May 2024. If earlier, after crossing the Mexican border, many were released with a court summons, now most end up in immigration prisons for months and even years. Some of those deported on Wednesday spent almost a year behind bars.

