ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
06:38 AM • 13750 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 15730 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 22720 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 47314 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 56937 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 130198 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68766 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77901 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113161 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands
August 29, 12:54 AM • 19728 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean
August 29, 01:44 AM • 17636 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water
03:05 AM • 18152 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
04:11 AM • 15480 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
04:31 AM • 10683 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
05:00 AM • 22720 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 47314 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM • 67949 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:37 PM • 130198 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM • 206050 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM • 132564 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM • 162652 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM • 164650 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM • 154229 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM • 184672 views
The US massively deported Russians for the second time this summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The US massively deported Russians for the second time in the summer of 2025. Between 30 and 60 people arrived on an Egypt Air flight from Cairo to Domodedovo, most of whom lost asylum cases or agreed to "self-deportation."

The US massively deported Russians for the second time this summer

A group of several dozen deported Russians from the USA arrived at Domodedovo Airport on Wednesday evening. This is already the second mass deportation in the summer of 2025. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

The new expulsion was reported by Dmytro Valuyev, president of the organization Russian America for Democracy in Russia, which helps Russians who find themselves in US immigration prisons. According to him, between 30 and 60 people arrived on an Egypt Air flight from Cairo, most of whom had previously lost asylum cases or agreed to so-called "self-deportation."

Among the deported were also those who feared political persecution in Russia. It is known that a former military man was on board, against whom a case was opened in the Russian Federation for unauthorized abandonment of a unit. He tried to obtain asylum in the United States, but the court refused.

According to Valuyev, during the transfer in Cairo, several people tried to change their route to avoid flying to Moscow, but they were forcibly returned to the flight. Already in Russia, border guards questioned the deported for a long time. At least one person was detained, the rest – about ten – were released, some signed a non-departure agreement.

This is already the second large-scale deportation of Russians from the United States this summer. In June, according to the same organization, about 40 people were expelled. Activists suggest that another wave may occur in the near future.

The overall picture shows: the attitude towards Russians trying to obtain asylum in the United States changed dramatically in May 2024. If earlier, after crossing the Mexican border, many were released with a court summons, now most end up in immigration prisons for months and even years. Some of those deported on Wednesday spent almost a year behind bars.

Kremlin blackmails residents of TOT: Russian passports or deportation24.08.25, 14:13 • 4236 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cairo
United States