Kremlin blackmails residents of TOT: Russian passports or deportation

Kyiv • UNN

 108 views

Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories demand that Ukrainians accept Russian citizenship by September 10, 2025, threatening deportation. This decision is based on Putin's decree, which obliges Ukrainians either to leave or to legalize, depriving them of access to medical care and work without a Russian passport.

Kremlin blackmails residents of TOT: Russian passports or deportation

Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories are forcing Ukrainians to choose: accept Russian citizenship by September 10 or risk deportation. Local propaganda media are spreading these demands as part of the Kremlin's systemic pressure on the population of the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On August 24, 2025, Russian administrations in the occupied territories reminded residents that those Ukrainians who do not obtain Russian passports by September 10 may be deported. The information is being spread through local propaganda channels and is threatening in nature.

This decision is based on a decree by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, signed in March of this year. The document obliges Ukrainians who are "illegally in the Russian Federation" to either leave by September 10 or legalize their stay, effectively putting people before an artificial choice between citizenship of the aggressor state and the loss of their own property.

Since the beginning of the occupation, the absence of a Russian passport has already deprived residents of the temporarily occupied territories of access to medical care, social benefits, or the ability to work officially. Now, the threat of deportation is added to this. The Kremlin continues forced passportization, using coercion and fear to completely subjugate the population of the temporarily occupied territories.

- reported the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

Russian authorities plan to check new citizens for loyalty – this also applies to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. The State Duma is also discussing paid education for children of migrants and restrictions on the Russian language exam.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine