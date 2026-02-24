Finland announced a political boycott of the Paralympic opening ceremony due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians

$43.300.02
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 5648 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10438 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11806 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11892 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19869 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13025 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31345 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21133 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19083 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 17047 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 4354 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22168 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13610 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6058 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 19869 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31345 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49861 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68757 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71691 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2948 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6212 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13704 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26508 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24217 views
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Finland announced a political boycott of the Paralympic opening ceremony due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Finnish Paralympic Committee refused to participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Paralympics. This decision is a protest against the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under national symbols.

Finland announced a political boycott of the Paralympic opening ceremony due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians

The Finnish Paralympic Committee has officially refused to participate in the opening ceremonies of the Games in protest against the return of aggressors to competitions under national symbols. This decision is an act of solidarity with Ukraine and a response to the calls of the international community regarding the inadmissibility of legitimizing representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus in world sports. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The boycott is a minimal step of solidarity with Ukraine and corresponds to its call

– emphasized Sari Rautio, head of the Finnish Paralympic Committee, explaining the organization's position.

Protest against decisions of the International Paralympic Committee

Despite the participation of Finnish athletes in the competitions themselves, ignoring the official ceremony will be a demonstrative step against the policy of the International Paralympic Committee.

Czech Paralympians to boycott opening ceremony of Games over admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus21.02.26, 01:16 • 4834 views

The Finnish side considers the admission of athletes from aggressor countries under their national flags to be a mistaken step that contradicts Olympic values. Thus, Helsinki joins a number of countries that are looking for ways to express their disagreement with the presence of representatives of Russia and Belarus at Italian venues.

Format of Ukraine's participation and international coordination

The 2026 Paralympics, which will begin on March 6 in Italy, will take place amid serious political tension. Ukraine has also confirmed its participation in the sports part of the games, but, like Finland, will refuse to attend official ceremonies and joint events.

The coordination of actions between the national committees of different states is aimed at attracting the world's attention to the war in Ukraine as much as possible and achieving the complete isolation of the aggressor in the international sports space.

"The decision cannot be overturned" - IPC issues new statement on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2026 Paralympics24.02.26, 13:13 • 2786 views

Stepan Haftko

