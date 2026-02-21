Czech Paralympians to boycott opening ceremony of Games over admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:44 PM • 5610 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 10234 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 11869 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 17665 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 19872 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20073 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22831 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 40966 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14825 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20976 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
77%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 15800 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 22395 views
Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - BloombergFebruary 20, 03:26 PM • 4054 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegalFebruary 20, 03:31 PM • 10043 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 4720 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 22410 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 31869 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 40968 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 62382 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 98689 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Chris Martin
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship08:02 PM • 2704 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 4758 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 15815 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 39007 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 41532 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
Film
9K720 Iskander

Czech Paralympians to boycott opening ceremony of Games over admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Czech Paralympic Committee will refuse to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. This is a protest against the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under national flags.

Czech Paralympians to boycott opening ceremony of Games over admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus

The Czech Paralympic Committee has officially announced its refusal to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. This decision is a protest against the decision of international sports structures to allow representatives of aggressor countries to compete under national flags and symbols. This was reported by the Novinky publication, writes UNN.

Details

In their statement, Czech representatives noted that the participation of Russian and Belarusian para-athletes negates the basic humanistic principles of the competitions. In their opinion, allowing states that violate international law and kill civilians is an insult to the entire Olympic community.

Suspilne refused to broadcast the opening of the 2026 Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians20.02.26, 19:11 • 2384 views

The Paralympians emphasized that solidarity with the victims of aggression is much more important than protocol events and festive ceremonies.

As long as the aggression in Ukraine continues, Russian and Belarusian athletes have no place in international competitions. We will join the Ukrainian team in boycotting the opening ceremony

– the Czech Paralympic Committee said in a comment to Novinky.

Preparation for competitions in a tense atmosphere

The Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from March 6 to 15, but preparations for them are overshadowed by diplomatic scandals and mass protests by national federations. Sports officials warn that allowing Russia and Belarus to participate could lead to further demarches from other European countries. Czech athletes plan to focus exclusively on their performances, completely ignoring any official events involving representatives of the occupying countries.

Therefore, we will join the Ukrainian team in boycotting the opening ceremony

– summarized the Czech Paralympians in their address.

Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics20.02.26, 08:46 • 6582 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Ukraine