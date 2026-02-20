Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics

Ukraine will boycott the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, but will not boycott the competitions themselves. This was stated by the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine states that the Ukrainian Paralympic team and the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine are boycotting the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games and demand that the Ukrainian flag not be used at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympics. - the statement reads.

Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games

At the same time, Ukraine will not boycott the competitions themselves.

"We will fight for the sports victories of Ukrainian athletes at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, and together with athletes from other countries, we will achieve the principles of justice in Paralympic sports, supporting the main goal of the Paralympic Games as the highest sports forum in the world!" - the statement emphasizes.

At the same time, the NPC stated that they are "grateful to all countries of Europe and the world for their solidarity in the fight against Russia's military aggression and its threats to European countries."

EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

"We are grateful for the strong reaction of the European Union to the IPC's decision to allow political attributes of Russia and its satellite Belarus into the territory of the 2026 Winter Paralympics, which contradicts the humane, democratic principles of the international Paralympic movement and its civilizational values," the statement said.

Italian government opposes admission of Russians and Belarusians to home Paralympics