Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics

Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 24444 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 47652 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 28192 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 46137 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 29010 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 40957 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 29181 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26907 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26254 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19447 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 36523 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 13138 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 13046 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 16419 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 16201 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 28662 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 46130 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 40952 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 39443 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 50939 views
UNN Lite
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 544 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 1072 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 13308 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 24907 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 29210 views
Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine announced a boycott of the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games. Ukraine demands that the Ukrainian flag not be used at the ceremony, but will participate in the competitions.

Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics

Ukraine will boycott the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, but will not boycott the competitions themselves. This was stated by the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine states that the Ukrainian Paralympic team and the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine are boycotting the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games and demand that the Ukrainian flag not be used at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympics.

- the statement reads.

Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games

At the same time, Ukraine will not boycott the competitions themselves.

"We will fight for the sports victories of Ukrainian athletes at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, and together with athletes from other countries, we will achieve the principles of justice in Paralympic sports, supporting the main goal of the Paralympic Games as the highest sports forum in the world!" - the statement emphasizes.

At the same time, the NPC stated that they are "grateful to all countries of Europe and the world for their solidarity in the fight against Russia's military aggression and its threats to European countries."

EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

"We are grateful for the strong reaction of the European Union to the IPC's decision to allow political attributes of Russia and its satellite Belarus into the territory of the 2026 Winter Paralympics, which contradicts the humane, democratic principles of the international Paralympic movement and its civilizational values," the statement said.

Italian government opposes admission of Russians and Belarusians to home Paralympics

Julia Shramko

