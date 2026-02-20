Suspilne refused to broadcast the opening of the 2026 Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 1730 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 8028 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 12736 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14420 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 16864 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 31848 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13316 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20149 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50136 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82790 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1.9m/s
73%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 22012 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 33779 views
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 8508 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 21657 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12505 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12644 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 21828 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 31848 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 57789 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 93294 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 7782 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 33912 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 38566 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 35841 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 28776 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Suspilne refused to broadcast the opening of the 2026 Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ukrainian public broadcaster will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games. This decision was made due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under their national symbols.

Suspilne refused to broadcast the opening of the 2026 Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians

The Ukrainian public broadcaster has publicly supported the decision of the Ukrainian National Paralympic team to boycott the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games. The situation is caused by the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under their national symbols, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

Thus, the Ukrainian broadcaster decided not to broadcast the opening ceremony of the upcoming Games. The official statement says that inviting athletes from the above-mentioned countries is unacceptable against the backdrop of military aggression against Ukraine.

The broadcaster emphasizes that the decisions of international sports structures indicate a systemic policy of returning Russian and Belarusian athletes to the world arena. The statement also mentions as an example the disqualification of Vladyslav Heraskevych with his "helmet of memory", which he never used in skeleton competitions.

This is a systemic policy of legitimizing the presence of Russia and Belarus on the world stage. For Ukrainian society, such a position is unacceptable

- the message says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Paralympic team previously announced a boycott of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Games, but confirmed participation in the competitions. The public broadcaster is the official broadcaster of the Paralympic Games in Ukraine, and although the opening ceremony is being boycotted, the competitions themselves, which will take place from March 6 to 15, will be broadcast on Suspilne Sport and on local Suspilne channels.

Estonian broadcaster ERR will boycott the Paralympic Games where Russia and Belarus will compete19.02.26, 11:10 • 5230 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Suspilne
Estonia
Ukraine