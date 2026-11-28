The U.S. Congress is preparing to investigate FIFA leadership’s plans to sell a stake in the commercial business of the FIFA World Cup to private investors, among them a company belonging to a relative of U.S. President Donald Trump. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation was initiated by Democrat Jamie Raskin, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, who previously stated that there were likely corrupt arrangements between FIFA and the Trump administration.

His office is already contacting current and former employees of the football organization to obtain testimony. After the House of Representatives comes under Democratic control in January 2027, the committee will be able to subpoena witnesses.

What does Trump’s family have to do with it?

At the center of the investigation is the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which envisaged attracting private investors to commercial activities related to the World Cup.

The financing was to be led by Thrive Capital, owned by Joshua Kushner — the brother of Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law. The project was abandoned several days after information about it became public in July.

Congress members also intend to investigate the circumstances surrounding FIFA’s lease of office space in Trump Tower, the establishment of a special "FIFA Peace Award" for Trump, and ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup.

Particular attention is to be paid to the U.S. Department of Justice’s termination of anti-corruption prosecutions against former football officials.

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