FIFA confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack linked to the theft of confidential information. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) group claimed responsibility for the breach, stating that it had stolen more than 12 GB of information; however, FIFA has not confirmed this information. The Athletic reports this, according to UNN.

FIFA can confirm that it was the victim of a criminal cyberattack that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited amount of personal and business information - a FIFA representative told the publication.

He added that FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement, and condemns the unlawful acquisition and disclosure of information, including personal data.

Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of the right to privacy and may have significant consequences for the individuals concerned - the FIFA representative said.

Sources at FIFA said that the volume of stolen data amounted to less than 0.1% of all data stored by the governing body, although they added that it did not include any documents related to the rejected proposal for the FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

The sources also said that the group responsible for carrying out the cyberattack gained access by impersonating employees, rather than as a result of a systemic or technical malfunction.

It is not yet clear whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino or Secretary General Mattias Grafström were the targets of the attack, although, as FIFA sources added, the attack was directed at the organization rather than at individuals.

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) group claimed responsibility for the breach and on November 19 published a screenshot of FIFA-related files on X.

The group claimed that it had stolen more than 12 gigabytes of data, including identity and immigration documents, information about the organization's leadership, financial reports, legal documents, as well as internal governance documents and screenshots.

Recall

One of the world's largest password storage services, 1Password, suffered a hacker attack, as a result of which attackers gained access to some of its customers' personal data.