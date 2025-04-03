2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced
The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
Great Britain is likely to host the Women's World Cup in 2035. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the United Kingdom is the only contender to host the tournament, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.
In his speech at the annual UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Infantino confirmed that Great Britain has a clear plan for holding this event. He also named the United States as the sole candidate to host the 2031 World Cup. From 2031, FIFA intends to expand the Women's World Cup to 48 teams, which corresponds to the new look of traditionally men's competitions.
"I can confirm that we have received one application for 2031 and one valid application for 2035. The application for 2031 came from the United States and possibly some other CONCACAF countries. The application for 2035 came from Europe, from member countries," Infantino said.
This means that, provided the UK bid is ratified at next year's FIFA Congress, the first World Cup since 1966 will take place in the British Isles. There was uncertainty about the status of potential competitors - Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but three days after the deadline for applications, Infantino explained that there would be no competition. Last year it was confirmed that the 2027 tournament will take place in Brazil.
The UK bid, which was announced in March and has government support, must be officially submitted by the end of November. England successfully hosted the Women's European Football Championship in 2022, and its national team won the tournament. It failed in bids to host the men's World Cups in 2006 and 2018, losing to Germany and Russia respectively.
"We are very honored to be the only contender to host the Women's World Cup in 2035. Holding the first World Cup since 1966 together with our partners from other countries will be very special. The hard work starts now to prepare the best application by the end of the year," said Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham.
