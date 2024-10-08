Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in the EU

Slovakia fully supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Bratislava will not put any obstacles in the way of Ukraine's integration into the EU. This was stated by Prime Minister Robert Fico during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod.

Writes UNN with reference to DW.

“I openly say that we are approaching the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO coldly, but we support you 100 percent on (joining) the EU. Your membership will be important and valuable to us,” Fico told the Ukrainian prime minister.

Earlier, Fico said in an interview with STVR that Slovakia would not agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO while he is prime minister.

Recall

Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Fico met in Zakarpattia.

Fico has promised to block Ukraine's accession to NATO as long as he is in power.

In a conversation with Fico, Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine will not extend the agreement on the transit of Russian oil.