Far from the borders of the empire: a rare treasure trove of Roman coins found in the German mountains

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 31624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 134124 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 185461 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 115944 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350840 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176662 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147008 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196689 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125669 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108426 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 7930 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 6000 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 12328 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 18401 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 12854 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13382 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 31624 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 93745 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 134124 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 185461 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24817 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27274 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41001 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49339 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137807 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Far from the borders of the empire: a rare treasure trove of Roman coins found in the German mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22904 views

A treasure trove of nearly 3,000 Roman coins from the third century AD has been discovered in Germany outside the borders of the empire. The discovery was made in the Westerwald Mountains, far from the known settlements of the time, which raises questions among scientists.

Far from the borders of the empire: a rare treasure trove of Roman coins found in the German mountains

A rare treasure of almost 3000 coins was discovered in Germany. It was discovered outside the borders of the Roman Empire and far from the known settlements of Germanic tribes of the time. Scientists do not know why such a large treasure was there. This is reported by Live Science, according to UNN.

Details

The person who found the treasure reported it to state archaeologists in Koblenz, a city on the Rhine River. The excavations that followed revealed some 2,940 coins, as well as more than 200 fine silver fragments decorated with geometric patterns, buried in a now broken ceramic pot hidden between two stones.

Most of the coins are the so-called Antoninians, which were the official silver coinage in the Roman Empire in the third century (AD), but they were mostly made of bronze with a thin silver coating,

- said Timo Lang, head of the Koblenz branch of the State Archaeology Office in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Due to the poor preservation of the coins, scientists have so far been able to identify only 100 of them. Most of them feature a portrait of a Roman or Gallic emperor on one side and other images on the reverse, such as the deities Hercules and Mars.

The oldest coins bear the image of the Roman Emperor Gordian III (ruled from 238 to 244 AD), and the youngest coins bear the image of the Gallic Emperor Victorinus (ruled from about 269 to 271 AD). Scientists do not yet know what the silver fragments were. But the shape of the pot in which they were found corresponds to Roman ceramic traditions of the third century AD.

Tomb and bowl similar to the “Holy Grail” found in Jordan17.10.24, 05:00 • 40741 view

According to Lang, the coins date from between 241-243 AD and 269-271 AD, so the treasure was probably buried in the early 270s.

The discovery was made near the town of Herschbach in the Westerwald mountain range, 18 kilometers from the Upper Germanic Limes, a defensive line that marked the border of the Roman Empire with the Germanic peoples. The discovery of such a large treasure outside the empire is an extremely rare find.

Typically, coin hoardings outside the Roman Empire consist of a few dozen or perhaps a few hundred coins,

- Lang said.

He added that he knew of only one hoard outside the empire that had more coins from this period-a hoard of coins found in Poland.

According to archaeologists, some of the coins found were from Rome. But most were minted in Cologne, which at the time was part of the Gaulish Empire. This is a region that included modern-day France, Belgium, Spain, and parts of Germany and Italy that broke away from the Roman Empire during a time of political instability from about 260 to 274 AD. But the region where the treasure was discovered was not part of the Gaulish Empire.

How the coins ended up here remains a mystery. One theory is that the Gaulish Empire was trying to bribe the German elite to either not attack it or to attack the Roman Empire. However, it is not known why the coins were hidden in the Westerwald mountains, where there were no known German settlements.

Estonia returns almost three hundred Ukrainian artifacts: rare ancient coins and jewelry30.04.24, 21:28 • 34287 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
Rome
Jordan
France
Belgium
Italy
Spain
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54