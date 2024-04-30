Estonia returns almost three hundred Ukrainian artifacts: rare ancient coins and jewelry

Estonia has returned 274 cultural heritage items illegally exported by smugglers to Ukraine. Among the returned valuables are coins and objects found during aerial excavations. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Details

Among the returned artifacts:

jewelry of the Scythian period: two paired patch plaques in the form of griffins, IV-III centuries BC; a shroud, probably of a wooden vessel or horn, IV-III centuries BC Analogues are known from numerous "royal" burials from the territory of Ukraine - the mounds of Tovsta Mohyla, Solokha, and Haymanova Mohyla

Now the entire civilized world, which respects international law and is rooting for the victory of our country, as well as for justice to prevail not only in defending the independence of the territories, but also in the legality of the movement of cultural property, is with Ukraine. - Rostyslav Karandeyev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, said during the reception of the artifacts.

When handing over the valuables to the Ukrainian side, the acting Minister also emphasized that Ukraine greatly appreciates the support of the Estonian people. He also noted that Estonia is also helping to restore facilities in the Zhytomyr region, which was actually taken under patronage by Estonian colleagues. In addition, in the first months of the full-scale war, it was from Estonia that cargoes with everything Ukrainian museums needed - equipment and packaging materials for the evacuation of cultural property - were sent.