05:14 PM • 6176 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 12221 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 13700 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 15351 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 18400 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 19994 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21257 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 39684 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19933 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 38955 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Failure of the Russian budget: key tax revenues are rapidly falling due to war and sanctions - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A month before the end of 2025, Russia recorded a significant failure of tax revenues, which deepens the financial crisis. Oil and gas revenues, VAT, and excise taxes have significantly decreased, and the budget deficit has reached record levels.

Failure of the Russian budget: key tax revenues are rapidly falling due to war and sanctions - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported that a month before the end of 2025, Russia recorded a significant failure of tax revenues for the main budget items. The agency emphasizes that the financial crisis in the Russian Federation is deepening and covering all levels of the budget system. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the CPD, oil and gas revenues fell by 21%, import VAT by 24%, import excises also by 24%, and import duty revenues decreased by 19%. The worst dynamics are observed for the recycling fee - minus 44% of the plan.

Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in power01.12.25, 03:41 • 10429 views

As a result, the deficit reached record levels both in the regions and at the federal level. The CPD predicts that next year the gap between revenues and expenditures will only grow.

The reasons for the fall in revenues are a sharp increase in war expenditures and losses from sanctions, which continue to narrow the channels of Russia's foreign trade. According to analysts, increased tax pressure is no longer able to compensate for the scale of the failure, and the economic crisis in Russia will only deepen.

40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 202601.12.25, 13:31 • 5634 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine