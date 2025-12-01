$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

Russian dictator Putin plans to spend about 40% of budget funds on defense and the security bloc, which is a record since the USSR. This indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue the war, despite the budget deficit and cuts in social programs.

40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 2026

According to the adopted document, Russian dictator Putin plans to spend about 40% of all budget funds on defense and the security bloc. This is a record since the times of the USSR and a direct signal that peace is not part of the Kremlin's plans for the coming year. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Due to falling oil and gas revenues caused by sanctions, next year's budget is set with a deficit of 1.6% of GDP. To "plug the holes," social programs are being cut: their share is reduced to 25%, which is the lowest figure in the last 20 years.

The budget provides for the introduction of new taxes and fees. In particular, the VAT rate is increased to 22%. As a result, working conditions for small businesses are complicated, and additional payments are introduced for both companies and ordinary citizens.

The Kremlin is putting the country on a "wartime footing," strengthening the security apparatus and cutting everything not related to the army. This budget once again confirms that a protracted war remains a priority for the Kremlin, even at the cost of economic degradation and the impoverishment of its own population.

- the post says.

In fact, the Russian population will pay for the war. This will happen through tax pressure and the curtailment of social services, the CPD noted.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on the federal budget of the Russian Federation for 2026-2028, which provides for a deficit and a significant increase in funding for military and security spheres. Spending on the army and security will exceed social spending.

Alla Kiosak

Sanctions
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine