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External power supply from Ukraine's power grid has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is once again receiving electricity from Ukraine's power grid. Due to the occupation of the plant, threats to nuclear safety persist.

External power supply from Ukraine's power grid has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Today, November 8, external power supply was restored at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) via the "Ferosplavna-1" power line following another blackout at the plant. This was reported by Energoatom, according to UNN.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is once again receiving external power from Ukraine's power system. At 17:41, the 330 kV "Ferosplavna-1" power line was switched on

- the statement said.

At the same time, the situation at the ZNPP remains extremely dangerous. As long as the plant remains under occupation, the threat of power outages—as well as the threat to nuclear and radiation safety—persists.

Energoatom stated that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is being systematically destroyed05.09.26, 20:44 • 10127 views

Olga Rozgon

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