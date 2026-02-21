Explosions reported at a gas processing plant in Russia's Samara region

On Saturday, February 21, explosions occurred in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. It was reported that the Neftegorsk gas processing plant was attacked. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant (JSC "NGPZ") is an industrial enterprise for processing associated petroleum gas. The plant plays an important role in the utilization and processing of hydrocarbon raw materials in the region and is part of the Rosneft oil company.

At the same time, footage from NASA satellites appeared online, which recorded the consequences of the explosions. Local authorities blamed Ukraine for this.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant" in Russian Udmurtia. Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out by FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.