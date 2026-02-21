$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 12506 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 14368 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 13789 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 14994 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23128 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33613 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26741 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30687 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28296 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Explosions reported at a gas processing plant in Russia's Samara region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

On February 21, explosions were reported in Russia's Samara region, with the Neftegorsk gas processing plant being attacked. Local authorities blamed Ukraine for the attack, and the aftermath of the explosions was recorded by NASA satellites.

Explosions reported at a gas processing plant in Russia's Samara region

On Saturday, February 21, explosions occurred in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. It was reported that the Neftegorsk gas processing plant was attacked. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant (JSC "NGPZ") is an industrial enterprise for processing associated petroleum gas. The plant plays an important role in the utilization and processing of hydrocarbon raw materials in the region and is part of the Rosneft oil company.

At the same time, footage from NASA satellites appeared online, which recorded the consequences of the explosions. Local authorities blamed Ukraine for this.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant" in Russian Udmurtia. Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out by FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
NASA
9K720 Iskander
