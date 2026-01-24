Explosions heard in Belgorod: damage to energy facilities reported

On Saturday evening, January 24, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing power outages. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, reported that there were no casualties as a result of the attack on Belgorod. However, he noted that energy facilities were damaged.

Meanwhile, local residents report an attack by unknown UAVs. An attack on a local thermal power plant is reportedly likely.

Recall

Recently, partisans from the "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage at a power substation in Bryansk, damaging equipment and disrupting power supply to military facilities.