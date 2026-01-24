$43.170.01
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 10160 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 15961 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 25240 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 28593 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44144 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 41653 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33932 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28684 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 62866 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Explosions heard in Belgorod: damage to energy facilities reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing power outages. The governor reported no casualties but confirmed damage to energy facilities.

Explosions heard in Belgorod: damage to energy facilities reported

On Saturday evening, January 24, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing power outages. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, reported that there were no casualties as a result of the attack on Belgorod. However, he noted that energy facilities were damaged.

Meanwhile, local residents report an attack by unknown UAVs. An attack on a local thermal power plant is reportedly likely.

Recall

Recently, partisans from the "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage at a power substation in Bryansk, damaging equipment and disrupting power supply to military facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity