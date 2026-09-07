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Explosion during a church festival in Mexico: children among the victims, dozens of people in hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In the State of Mexico, a pyrotechnics explosion claimed the lives of 10 people, including two children, and injured 81 people. Five of the injured are in serious condition.

Explosion during a church festival in Mexico: children among the victims, dozens of people in hospitals

In central Mexico, at least 10 people were killed and another 81 were injured in a pyrotechnics explosion during a religious celebration. Local media reported this, citing the authorities of the State of Mexico, reports UNN.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of September 5 in the town of Santa María Canchesda, in the Temascalcingo municipality of the State of Mexico, during celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Light.

Details

According to preliminary data, pyrotechnics stored in a building near the local church exploded. 

According to the latest data from local authorities, 10 people were killed, including two children. Nine of the injured died at the scene from their injuries, while another person died — on the way to the hospital. 

The explosion partially destroyed structures near the church, damaged торгові павільйони and nearby houses. As a result, some people were trapped under the rubble.

Firefighters, rescuers, medics, police, the National Guard and military personnel worked at the scene. Specialists also found pyrotechnic devices that had not detonated and carried out operations to neutralize them.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the causes of the fire and detonation.

What condition are the injured in 

A total of 81 people were injured. As of the evening of September 6, 54 of the injured had already been discharged from hospitals, while another 27 remained under medical supervision. Five injured people were in serious condition.

The injured were diagnosed with burns of varying degrees, fractures, multiple injuries and traumatic brain injuries. Several children with severe injuries were taken to specialized hospitals in the city of Toluca.

Two priests from the local parish were also among the injured . According to the Diocese of Atlacomulco, there is no threat to their lives.

Delfina Gómez, Governor of the State of Mexico, expressed her condolences to the families of those killed and stated that the injured would receive the necessary medical care.

We remind you 

In early July 2025, seven people went missing during an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in California.

Antonina Tumanova

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