Expired driving licences in Ukraine: who is allowed to drive during the war

In Ukraine, during martial law, drivers are allowed to operate vehicles with expired driving licences, but this rule does not apply to all documents. In particular, it concerns licences that were issued for the first time for a period of two years. This rule will also remain in effect for one year after the end of martial law. The Main Service Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As explained by the agency, pursuant to Resolution No. 184 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 3 March 2022, during the period of martial law and for one year after its termination or cancellation, citizens may continue to operate vehicles provided they hold a national driving licence issued for the first time for a period of two years, even if its validity period has already expired.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that this rule applies exclusively to driving licences that were issued for the first time for a period of two years. After its validity period expires, the document itself is considered invalid and must be exchanged; however, for the duration of martial law, the legislation provides for a special exception allowing drivers to operate vehicles.

At the same time, the agency recommends that drivers not delay exchanging their licences in order to avoid possible misunderstandings and ensure that their documents are up to date.

How to exchange an expired driving licence

The Main Service Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that a driving licence can be exchanged either online or by applying in person at a service centre. In particular, the service is available through the electronic Driver’s Cabinet or the "Diia" application, if the relevant document is displayed in the electronic services. In addition, drivers may apply to any convenient service centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of their registered place of residence.

To exchange a driving licence, you need to prepare the following documents:

the existing driving licence;

a Ukrainian citizen’s passport with a mark indicating the place of registration or an ID card with the relevant extract;

the taxpayer registration number (RNOKPP).

The agency also reminded citizens that the procedure for exchanging a first licence depends on the number of traffic violations committed by the driver during the two years after receiving the document. If, during this period, the driver committed no more than two administrative offences in the area of road safety, the licence is exchanged without retaking the examinations, provided that the other established requirements are met. If the number of such violations is three or more, obtaining a new licence requires retaking both the theory and practical examinations.

Are expired licences valid abroad?

The Ministry of Internal Affairs separately draws attention to the fact that the simplification provided for by Ukrainian legislation applies to operating vehicles within Ukraine. When travelling abroad, drivers are advised to exchange an expired licence in advance, since the rules for recognising such documents depend on the legislation of the particular country and international agreements.

At the same time, separate rules for using Ukrainian driving documents apply to Ukrainians staying in European Union countries under temporary protection.

Context

The special procedure for using expired driving licences in Ukraine was introduced back in March 2022. It remains in effect for the duration of martial law and for one year after its termination or cancellation.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that driving licences in Ukraine would be issued for 15 and 5 years instead of the current 30.