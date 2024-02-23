Excellent work: Syrsky reacts to downing of Russian A-50

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on the downing of the Russian A-50U and noted that it was a great job of the Air Force and the GUR, UNN reports.

"Minus A-50U is a great job of the Air Force and the GUR. Destroying Russian planes and enemies is a great honor," Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

Recall

The Russian military statedthat an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", Russian air defense.

Later , the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.