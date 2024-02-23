$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Excellent work: Syrsky reacts to downing of Russian A-50

The Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine praised the Air Force and the Ground Forces for shooting down a Russian A-50U aircraft over the Sea of Azov, which was confirmed by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Excellent work: Syrsky reacts to downing of Russian A-50

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on the downing of the Russian A-50U and noted that it was a great job of the Air Force and the GUR, UNN reports.

"Minus A-50U is a great job of the Air Force and the GUR. Destroying Russian planes and enemies is a great honor," Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

The Russian military statedthat an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", Russian air defense.

Later , the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

