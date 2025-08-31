European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 28905 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 71842 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 86978 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 102703 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 116393 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255151 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113595 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85909 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99865 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 326689 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.3m/s
63%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 22454 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 21377 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 8306 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 7004 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse04:12 PM • 5620 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 11430 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 9674 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 7338 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 2370 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 103556 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 233733 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 234772 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 326686 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 274676 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Parubiy
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110096 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242726 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265835 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262912 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242705 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a meeting in Paris on September 4. Leaders will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the possible deployment of troops.

European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine

European leaders will gather in Paris on Thursday, September 4, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of troops. This was announced in an interview with The Financial Times by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that those who met with US President Donald Trump in Washington will gather in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Financial Times sources, they will continue high-level talks.

Among them are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and von der Leyen.

President Trump assured us that the American presence would be part of the deterrent. This was very clearly and repeatedly confirmed

- said von der Leyen.

According to von der Leyen, European capitals are working on a "fairly clear plan" for the potential deployment of military forces in Ukraine as part of security guarantees that will have the full support of US capabilities.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a new meeting in September, during which they will discuss detailed plans for international security guarantees for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine