European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine

European leaders will gather in Paris on Thursday, September 4, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of troops. This was announced in an interview with The Financial Times by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that those who met with US President Donald Trump in Washington will gather in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Financial Times sources, they will continue high-level talks.

Among them are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and von der Leyen.

President Trump assured us that the American presence would be part of the deterrent. This was very clearly and repeatedly confirmed - said von der Leyen.

According to von der Leyen, European capitals are working on a "fairly clear plan" for the potential deployment of military forces in Ukraine as part of security guarantees that will have the full support of US capabilities.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a new meeting in September, during which they will discuss detailed plans for international security guarantees for Ukraine.