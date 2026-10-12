European Commissioner Kos confirmed that two more negotiating clusters are planned to be opened for Ukraine tomorrow

Marta Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that two more negotiating clusters on Ukraine’s path to the EU are planned to be opened tomorrow, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, we plan to open two more negotiating clusters on Ukraine’s path to the EU. Despite Russia’s relentless attacks on civilians, we are firmly determined to move forward together to prepare Ukraine’s future within our Union - Kos reported.

EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - media

Details

Kos noted that the Verkhovna Rada had voted to strengthen education rights for national minorities and remarked that "this is a decisive step".

The European Commissioner welcomed the unity demonstrated across the political spectrum. According to her, this is crucial for ensuring that the reforms continue.

Ukraine expects the EU to open new clusters on October 13 following the law on national minorities

Context

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a bill on ensuring the educational rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine. This is one of Ukraine’s steps on its path to joining the EU.

Earlier, on October 7, EU ambassadors paved the way for the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the single market and competitiveness. Budapest lifted its veto on the negotiations. Hungary had blocked this step since the summer, demanding that Ukraine adopt legislation concerning the educational rights of national minorities.

Now another EU enlargement "Super Tuesday" is expected on October 13. The European Union plans to hold a series of intergovernmental conferences to advance accession negotiations, including with Ukraine. And approval of the two clusters is expected following the Verkhovna Rada’s vote on national minorities.