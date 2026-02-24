$43.300.02
European Commission prepares permanent ban on Russian oil imports after Hungarian elections - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The European Commission plans to submit a legal proposal for a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15. This will happen after the parliamentary elections in Hungary, so as not to influence the election campaign.

European Commission prepares permanent ban on Russian oil imports after Hungarian elections - Media

The European Commission plans to submit a legal proposal for a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, after the parliamentary elections in Hungary, so as not to make this issue part of the election campaign. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the EU seeks to enshrine a complete rejection of Russian oil in legislation so that the ban would remain in effect even in the event of a possible peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. Hungary and Slovakia, which remain dependent on Russian supplies, oppose such a move.

The European Union is expected to circumvent a possible veto by these countries by using a qualified majority decision-making mechanism. According to the European Commissioner for Energy, a complete rejection of Russian oil should take place no later than the end of 2027.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to constructively resolve the dispute over the Druzhba oil pipeline and has proposed realistic solutions, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. This comes against the backdrop of Hungary's blocking of an EU loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

