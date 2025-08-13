Europe, the USA, and NATO have strengthened their positions to support Ukraine – Ursula von der Leyen

Europe, the United States, and NATO have strengthened their common position in support of Ukraine. They seek a just and lasting peace. This was written on her X page by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

Together with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other European leaders, we had a very good conversation. We exchanged views on the upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska - wrote von der Leyen.

The head of the European Commission also added that Europe, the US, and NATO have strengthened their positions for Ukraine and will continue joint coordination.

Today, Europe, the US, and NATO have strengthened a common position for Ukraine. We will continue close coordination. No one wants peace more than we do, a just and lasting peace - added von der Leyen.

Addition

Emmanuel Macron, after meetings with Zelenskyy and Trump, stated that the US seeks a ceasefire. He emphasized that all issues regarding Ukraine should be discussed with Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that during an online summit with President Donald Trump, European leaders stated that the meeting in Alaska should address fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This message was sent to the American leader.