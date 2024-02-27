$41.340.03
Europe must increase military spending to deter Russia - Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv

 • 24052 views

Europe must increase military spending to deter a more aggressive Russia, says Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

In order to deter a "more aggressive Russia," Europe must increase defense and security funding by cutting social welfare spending and lowering taxes. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, according to UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details 

According to Frederiksen, the "naive" continent must avoid the mistakes of the 1930s and "revitalize and build up" its defense industry to deter imperialist Russia, which has made Ukraine "its first target.

"Freedom has its price. From the point of view of Europe, we must recognize that we have not spent enough money on our own defense and security," the Prime Minister said. 

She noted that since the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, Denmark and other countries have cut military budgets. She added: "When we did that, we were able to spend more money on social security or tax cuts. We need to start a conversation that if the world is changing in the direction I think it is, then you can't spend a penny, or a dollar, or a euro, or a krona twice.

According to the Financial Times, Frederiksen's statement comes amid other warnings  from European leaders that Russia is rapidly rearming and could attack a NATO country within a few years. 

The publication writes that Frederiksen's statements are of great importance, as she was once talked about as a possible future head of NATO and predicted as a potential successor to Charles Michel as president of the European Council. She is also one of the most active supporters of Ukraine. 

On February 22, Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $250 million.

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported on February 22 that Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

On February 23, Danish Prime Minister  Mette Frederiksen expressed hopethat Ukraine would be able to receive Danish F-16 fighter jets  before the summer.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Mette Frederiksen
Financial Times
European Council
NATO
Charles Michel
Denmark
Europe
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
