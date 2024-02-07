EU will not impose sanctions on Tucker Carlson for interview with Putin

The European Union is not going to impose sanctions against American propagandist Tucker Carlson, who interviewed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced on the X platform by Radio Liberty's editor in Europe, Rickard Jozwiak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, one of the members of the European Parliament, who does not have the right to vote on the issue of imposing restrictions, is talking about sanctions against Carlson.

The EU is not going to impose sanctions on Tucker Carlsson. This is just what a member of the European Parliament, who has no right to vote on European sanctions, is saying Yozvyak wrote.

Instead, Rickard Jozwiak said that about 250 Russian individuals and companies would soon be sanctioned because of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, the media reportedthat Tucker Carlson could be sanctioned by the European Union because of his interview with Putin.

Recall

This week Carlson visited Russia, where he met with Putin to record an interview. He said that he would release the interview soon. The content of Carlson's interview with Putin is still unclear, but given that the journalist has long defended Russian policy, we can expect it to be favorable to Moscow.

putin's interview with a scandalous American journalist may be released tomorrow