Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

putin's interview with a scandalous American journalist may be released tomorrow

putin's interview with a scandalous American journalist may be released tomorrow

putin gave his first interview to a Western journalist since the start of the full-scale invasion, choosing conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host.

russian dictator putin has given an interview'to a Western journalist for the first time since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, choosing Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson. It has already been recorded and may be published on February 8. According to UNN, the BBC and The Wall Street Journal reported this.

Details

On Tuesday, P+putin spoke with American television host Tucker Carlson. This is the first interview he has given to an American, and indeed a Western, journalist since R+russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, the interview may be published tomorrow.

Carlson arrived in moscow last week. On Tuesday, he posted on social network X that he was recording an interview with P+putin. According to him, the interview will be shown in unedited form on his website Tucker Carlson Network and later on social network X, where Carlson has more than 11 million followers.

US Senate to vote on Plan B: funding Ukraine without border security - media07.02.24, 15:34 • 25103 views

American journalist Tucker Carlson was formerly the host of Fox News, where he left in April 2023 after a lawsuit was filed in connection with Carlson's report on the seizure of the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021, and the dissemination of Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 election was the result of fraud.

Since then, he has been active on social media, where his videos have received millions of views, as his political views are shared by many conservative Americans.

He continues to be a Trump supporter, advocating a sharp reduction in illegal migration to the United States, strict observance of the right to bear arms, skeptical of global climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, gender issues, and some other liberal ideas. He has also claimed that the US government has an alien spacecraft, repeated the russian government's fabrications about American biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, claimed that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed by Ukrainians, and so on. Carlson also repeatedly spoke sympathetically of putin.

State Department on Putin's statement on buffer zone: Russia could start by demilitarizing parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed02.02.24, 10:55 • 52220 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam

