russian dictator putin has given an interview'to a Western journalist for the first time since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, choosing Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson. It has already been recorded and may be published on February 8. According to UNN, the BBC and The Wall Street Journal reported this.

On Tuesday, P+putin spoke with American television host Tucker Carlson. This is the first interview he has given to an American, and indeed a Western, journalist since R+russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, the interview may be published tomorrow.

Carlson arrived in moscow last week. On Tuesday, he posted on social network X that he was recording an interview with P+putin. According to him, the interview will be shown in unedited form on his website Tucker Carlson Network and later on social network X, where Carlson has more than 11 million followers.

American journalist Tucker Carlson was formerly the host of Fox News, where he left in April 2023 after a lawsuit was filed in connection with Carlson's report on the seizure of the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021, and the dissemination of Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 election was the result of fraud.

Since then, he has been active on social media, where his videos have received millions of views, as his political views are shared by many conservative Americans.

He continues to be a Trump supporter, advocating a sharp reduction in illegal migration to the United States, strict observance of the right to bear arms, skeptical of global climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, gender issues, and some other liberal ideas. He has also claimed that the US government has an alien spacecraft, repeated the russian government's fabrications about American biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, claimed that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed by Ukrainians, and so on. Carlson also repeatedly spoke sympathetically of putin.

