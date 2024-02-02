State Department on Putin's statement on buffer zone: Russia could start by demilitarizing parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he has not changed his goals in the war against Ukraine. And if Russia really wants to show interest in a demilitarized zone, they can start by demilitarizing the parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed. This is how US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller commented on Putin's "proposal" for a "demilitarized" buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine at a briefing on February 1, UNN reports.

Details

According to Miller, it is "difficult to understand how a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine will be established when Russian troops are currently on the territory of Ukraine." "It's difficult enough to have a demilitarized zone when Russian troops continue to operate on the Ukrainian side of the border - and President Putin has made it clear time and time again that he has not changed his goals of conquering and subjugating Ukraine," the State Department spokesman said.

I think that if Russia really wanted to show interest in the demilitarized zone, they could start by demilitarizing those parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed - Miller said.

