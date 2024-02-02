Putin announces Russia's plans to integrate the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia over the next six years - ISW

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 80171 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119783 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124115 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165939 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165905 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269006 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177040 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166889 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148638 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
March 2, 12:27 AM • 101753 views

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101753 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM • 74350 views

March 2, 01:39 AM • 74350 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
04:32 AM • 48166 views

04:32 AM • 48166 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
04:43 AM • 43959 views

04:43 AM • 43959 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
05:19 AM • 56619 views

05:19 AM • 56619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269007 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238776 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249537 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 235584 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235584 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100904 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100904 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 101300 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101300 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117769 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117769 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 118368 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118368 views
Putin announces Russia's plans to integrate the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia over the next six years - ISW

Putin announces Russia's plans to integrate the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia over the next six years - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22867 views

Putin announces plans to fully integrate the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia over the next six years.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced Russia's plans to integrate the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia over the next six years. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

Putin said that Russia plans to have the occupied territories of Ukraine on a par with Russia in unspecified "key areas" by 2030.

ISW suggests that this indicates that Russia is starting to implement long-term plans and does not involve any territorial concessions.

In addition, Putin called on Russian banks not to be afraid of Western sanctions and to intensify their work in the occupied territories, noting that Russian entities have established patronage networks with the occupied regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Last December, Putin saidthat Russia would not give up its goals in Ukraine and emphasized problems with military communications systems, while criticizing Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

putin says more than 600,000 russians are fighting against Ukraine26.01.24, 18:13 • 24446 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
ukraineUkraine

