russian president vladimir putin has said that more than 600,000 troops are involved in the fighting against Ukraine. He said this during a conversation with students, russian media reported, UNN writes.

According to putin, the area of active hostilities now reaches more than two thousand kilometers.

There are probably issues that require additional attention, solutions, and something always needs to be finalized, because the war zone is large - almost 2,000 kilometers, and there are more than 600,000 people in the war zone. The mechanism is huge - said the russian president.

He also complained that this "mechanism", like any government agency, faces certain administrative difficulties.

According to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated January 26, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russian losses have already reached about 380,600 people, 6,265 tanks and thousands of other military equipment.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said that Russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalis to participate in military operations in Ukraine, resulting in some of them being killed or captured.