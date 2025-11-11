EU to create new intelligence unit under von der Leyen - FT

The European Commission has begun creating a new intelligence body under the leadership of President Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt to improve the use of information collected by national intelligence services, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The unit, which will be formed within the European Commission's General Secretariat, plans to recruit staff from the EU intelligence community and gather intelligence for common purposes, four sources familiar with the plans said.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's warnings about cutting American security support for Europe have prompted the EU to rethink its internal security capabilities and launch the largest rearmament campaign since the Cold War, the publication writes.

One source said: "The intelligence services of the EU member states know a lot. The European Commission knows a lot. We need a better way to put it all together to be effective and useful to partners. In intelligence, you have to give something to get something."

The move is opposed by high-ranking officials of the EU diplomatic service, who oversee the bloc's Intelligence and Situation Centre (Intcen), who fear that it will duplicate the unit's functions and jeopardize its future, the sources added. The plan has not been officially communicated to all 27 EU member states, but the organization intends to involve staff from national intelligence services, the publication notes.

A European Commission spokesperson told the Financial Times that the European Commission "is exploring ways to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities. As part of this approach, the possibility of creating a dedicated team within the [General Secretariat] is being considered."

"The concept is being developed, discussions are ongoing. No specific timelines have been set yet," they said, adding that "it will build on the existing expertise of the European Commission and… will work closely with the relevant services of the European External Action Service (EEAS)."

Intelligence sharing has long been a delicate issue for EU member states. Major powers like France, with extensive espionage capabilities, have been wary of sharing sensitive information with partners. The emergence of pro-Russian governments in countries like Hungary has further complicated cooperation.

EU capitals are expected to resist the European Commission's efforts to create new intelligence powers for Brussels, two sources said. However, they added that Intcen's effectiveness has long been a concern, especially in the context of Europe's response to Russia's hybrid warfare.

"The European Commission will not be sending agents on the ground," a second source said.

Trump's suggestions of a possible reduction in US support for Europe, as well as his temporary suspension of intelligence support for Ukraine this spring, have highlighted the continent's dependence on Washington in certain areas.

The creation of the new unit follows von der Leyen's decision to establish a special "security college" where its members will receive information on security and intelligence matters. She has also taken steps to finance arms purchases for Ukraine and launch the Iris² satellite project.

Addition

Intelligence sharing in the EU dates back to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, which prompted the intelligence services of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to begin pooling secret security assessments.

Subsequently, this process became more institutionalized, spread to other member states, and in 2011 was transferred to the purview of the EU diplomatic service.