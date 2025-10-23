$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM
EU reveals details of 19th sanctions package: almost 120 vessels and 44 companies under restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The Official Journal of the EU has published the content of the 19th sanctions package, adopted on October 23. The restrictions apply to 116 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and 44 legal entities from various countries, including Russia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Thailand.

EU reveals details of 19th sanctions package: almost 120 vessels and 44 companies under restrictions

The 19th package of sanctions has been applied to almost 120 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and against almost fifty legal entities. UNN reports with reference to The Official Journal of the European Union.

Details

The 19th package of sanctions, which was adopted by the European Union on October 23, is aimed at 116 vessels from the "shadow fleet" and 44 legal entities from various countries around the world, including Russia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Thailand.

In particular, in the banking and financial sector, the EU has imposed a ban on transactions with institutions such as "MTS Bank", "Alfa-Bank" and "Zemsky Bank" and others. Among the 44 legal entities under sanctions as of today is the company "Sollers", located in the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Tatarstan, Russia.

Individuals from Belarus were sanctioned. Personal sanctions were imposed on Ilya Ikan, who is currently the head of the "Belneftekhim" concern, and Yuri Predko, the general director of the "Gorizont" holding.

Recall

The adoption of the 19th package of sanctions was announced on Thursday by the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas on X.

We have just adopted our 19th package of sanctions. It is aimed, among other things, against Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, organizations in India and China. The EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter destabilization attempts. It is becoming increasingly difficult for Putin to finance this war

- stated the Estonian and European political figure.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Kaya Kallas
Thailand
India
European Union
Hong Kong
China