EU reveals details of 19th sanctions package: almost 120 vessels and 44 companies under restrictions

The 19th package of sanctions has been applied to almost 120 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and against almost fifty legal entities. UNN reports with reference to The Official Journal of the European Union.

Details

The 19th package of sanctions, which was adopted by the European Union on October 23, is aimed at 116 vessels from the "shadow fleet" and 44 legal entities from various countries around the world, including Russia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Thailand.

In particular, in the banking and financial sector, the EU has imposed a ban on transactions with institutions such as "MTS Bank", "Alfa-Bank" and "Zemsky Bank" and others. Among the 44 legal entities under sanctions as of today is the company "Sollers", located in the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Tatarstan, Russia.

Individuals from Belarus were sanctioned. Personal sanctions were imposed on Ilya Ikan, who is currently the head of the "Belneftekhim" concern, and Yuri Predko, the general director of the "Gorizont" holding.

Recall

The adoption of the 19th package of sanctions was announced on Thursday by the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas on X.