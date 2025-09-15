Brussels reacted to Donald Trump's call for Europe to abandon Russian energy carriers. The EU reminded that this process began with the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine and already has a clear strategy. This is stated in The Guardian material, writes UNN.

Details

The gradual abandonment of Russian fossil fuels is something we have been doing and are actively doing for several years, since the beginning of the war, with a very clear roadmap, and now even a clear legislative proposal for the gradual abandonment of the remaining gas that still comes to the EU. - said the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

She emphasized that the European Union continues to move along this path and has a "very clear action plan."

In addition, Brussels confirmed that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is in the final stages of preparation. According to EU trade spokesman Olof Gill, the restrictions are already having a tangible effect.

Our assessment is that… our sanctions are working. Economic data shows that they are affecting the Russian economy, and that is what they were intended to do. - Gill emphasized.

He added that the EU plans new, tougher measures to hit the weak spots of the Russian economy even harder.

Trump for the first time called Russia an "aggressor" in the war against Ukraine - Politico

Thus, the EU emphasized: the rejection of Russian energy carriers is not a loud political statement, but a real process that is already underway.

Recall

Donald Trump is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, provided that all NATO countries agree and stop buying Russian oil. He sent a letter to NATO member countries, emphasizing the weakness of their negotiating position due to oil purchases.

Bloomberg reported that the United States will urge its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.