EU responds to Trump that it is gradually phasing out Russian fuel

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 2358 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 10312 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 32725 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 26238 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 27106 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 33143 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55195 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72151 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105188 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87472 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
31%
753mm
Popular news
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 15245 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21773 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 11756 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17612 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13340 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13382 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17658 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 32725 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 23354 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 102154 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 10660 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 11794 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 26288 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 32782 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 82035 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

EU responds to Trump that it is gradually phasing out Russian fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The European Union reminded Trump that it has been gradually phasing out Russian fossil fuels since the beginning of the war, with a clear roadmap. The 19th package of sanctions against Russia is in the final stages of preparation, Brussels said.

EU responds to Trump that it is gradually phasing out Russian fuel

Brussels reacted to Donald Trump's call for Europe to abandon Russian energy carriers. The EU reminded that this process began with the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine and already has a clear strategy. This is stated in The Guardian material, writes UNN.

Details

The gradual abandonment of Russian fossil fuels is something we have been doing and are actively doing for several years, since the beginning of the war, with a very clear roadmap, and now even a clear legislative proposal for the gradual abandonment of the remaining gas that still comes to the EU.

- said the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

She emphasized that the European Union continues to move along this path and has a "very clear action plan."

In addition, Brussels confirmed that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is in the final stages of preparation. According to EU trade spokesman Olof Gill, the restrictions are already having a tangible effect.

Our assessment is that… our sanctions are working. Economic data shows that they are affecting the Russian economy, and that is what they were intended to do.

- Gill emphasized.

He added that the EU plans new, tougher measures to hit the weak spots of the Russian economy even harder.

Trump for the first time called Russia an "aggressor" in the war against Ukraine - Politico9/15/25, 12:19 PM • 3412 views

Thus, the EU emphasized: the rejection of Russian energy carriers is not a loud political statement, but a real process that is already underway.

Recall

Donald Trump is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, provided that all NATO countries agree and stop buying Russian oil. He sent a letter to NATO member countries, emphasizing the weakness of their negotiating position due to oil purchases.

Bloomberg reported that the United States will urge its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
European Commission
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
India
European Union
China
Ukraine