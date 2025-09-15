Trump for the first time called Russia an "aggressor" in the war against Ukraine - Politico

United States President Donald Trump has for the first time openly acknowledged Russia as an aggressor in the war against Ukraine. This marks another shift in his stance towards Moscow after months of refusing to condemn the invasion. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Trump made a statement that could be a turning point in his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin's actions. Speaking to reporters, he directly called Russia an aggressor in the war against Ukraine.

8,000 soldiers from both countries died this week. A little more from Russia, but when you are the aggressor, you lose more - Trump said on Sunday.

This sharply contrasts with his previous comments. Earlier this year, Trump repeatedly refused to condemn Moscow, and in April even accused Kyiv of instigating the war: "You start a war against someone 20 times your size, and then you hope people give you a few missiles."

However, over the summer, the White House's rhetoric gradually shifted. The Trump administration began to pressure Vladimir Putin, who, according to the president, was blocking his efforts to organize negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I stopped seven wars, and I thought this one would be easy for me, but this one turned out to be difficult. I think I'll have to talk myself. They (Zelenskyy and Putin - ed.) hate each other. They hate each other so much they can't breathe - Trump noted.

Despite tougher statements, the Kremlin has still not agreed to direct dialogue. Against this background, calls for stricter sanctions against Moscow are increasingly heard in Washington. Trump noted that he plans to expand restrictions, but on the condition that Europe stops buying Russian oil.

They are my friends, but they are still buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil. And the sanctions they are imposing are not tough enough - emphasized the US president.

Recall

US President Donald Trump predicts a resumption of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, according to him, the hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, so "I will still have to talk."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.