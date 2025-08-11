EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Politico

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska "from afar," Politico reports, citing an official EU representative, writes UNN.

Although an official EU representative said that no loud new statements should be expected, the Foreign Affairs Council will develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the Alaska summit from afar. - the publication states.

As the publication writes, "EU leaders will allow Trump to do what he wants with Putin, to a certain extent, but they don't even think of excluding Kyiv and the continent from any final agreement." This, as noted, is the essence of a statement made on Sunday by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who acknowledged that "the US has the power to make Russia negotiate seriously."

It is noted that the ambassadors of EU countries within Coreper II were in touch on Sunday, ahead of the emergency virtual meeting of their "leaders", which Kallas convened for 4:00 PM Brussels time today.

