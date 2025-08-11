$41.390.07
EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will develop a strategy to influence the outcome of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. The EU does not exclude Kyiv from any final agreement, recognizing the US's strength in negotiations with Russia.

EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Politico

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska "from afar," Politico reports, citing an official EU representative, writes UNN.

Although an official EU representative said that no loud new statements should be expected, the Foreign Affairs Council will develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the Alaska summit from afar.

- the publication states.

European leaders seek talks with Trump before his meeting with Putin - Bloomberg11.08.25, 00:48 • 3072 views

As the publication writes, "EU leaders will allow Trump to do what he wants with Putin, to a certain extent, but they don't even think of excluding Kyiv and the continent from any final agreement." This, as noted, is the essence of a statement made on Sunday by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who acknowledged that "the US has the power to make Russia negotiate seriously."

It is noted that the ambassadors of EU countries within Coreper II were in touch on Sunday, ahead of the emergency virtual meeting of their "leaders", which Kallas convened for 4:00 PM Brussels time today.

EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas10.08.25, 20:27 • 5818 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
United States
Kyiv