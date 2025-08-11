European leaders seek talks with Trump before his meeting with Putin - Bloomberg

European leaders seek to hold talks with Donald Trump before the US president meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that European leaders want to talk to Trump before Friday, August 15, when the White House chief is scheduled to meet with Putin in Alaska.

The conversation, if it takes place, will follow tense diplomatic meetings over the weekend between American, Ukrainian, and European officials, which included meetings in the UK on Saturday with Vice President J.D. Vance and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. - the publication notes.

Media sources added that EU foreign ministers are expected to meet virtually on Monday.

Recall

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, convenes a meeting of EU member states' foreign ministers on Monday, August 11. This will take place amid the approaching meeting of the US and Russian leaders, where the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war will be discussed.

Earlier, European leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. They, in particular, supported Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and achieving peace.

Rutte: Trump in Alaska will test Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine, there will be no final agreement