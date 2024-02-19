EU launches military operation in the Red Sea

EU naval forces are launching an operation against Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea. This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the social network X, UNN informs.

I welcome today's decision to launch EU Naval Force Aspides. Europe will ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, working together with our international partners. - Ursula von der Leyen wrote .

According to her, in addition to responding to the crisis, the military operation is a step towards strengthening the European presence at sea to protect European interests.

Addendum

According to the DPA, the naval mission involves sending European warships and onboard early warning systems to the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters.

The Aspides vessels will be ordered to fire only at the militants if they attack first. The operational command will be located in the Greek city of Larissa.

Context

Houthi militants from Yemen have attacked ships in the region, as they say, in response to Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip.

The economy of the European Union is suffering because of the Houthi attacks. On Thursday, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentilioni told reporters that "due to the change in the route of shipping through the Red Sea, the time of delivery of goods between Asia and the EU has increased by 10-15 days, and the cost of these goods has increased by about 400%.

