Suez Canal profits nearly halved due to Houthi attacks - Bloomberg

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101373 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128030 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129376 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177755 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166993 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243882 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106199 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101105 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82223 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78836 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91202 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275052 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240494 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103514 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103671 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119986 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120408 views
Suez Canal profits nearly halved due to Houthi attacks - Bloomberg

Suez Canal profits nearly halved due to Houthi attacks - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28041 views

In January, revenues from the Suez Canal were almost halved due to attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, forcing major shipping companies to avoid this waterway.

Egypt's revenues from the Suez Canal almost halved in January due to attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. Large shipping companies began to avoid this waterway. This was announced by the head of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabi, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to CEO Osama Rabi, last month's revenue amounted to about $428 million. This is down from $804 million in the same period in 2023. According to him, the number of ships passing through the Suez Canal decreased by 36%.

The Suez Canal is the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe, as well as an important source of foreign exchange for Egypt, and last year the canal brought the country a profit of about $10.25 billion. THE US.

Prior to the Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea at the end of last year, Egypt was working to expand the waterway in the Suez Canal.

It is noted that a number of shipping companies, in particular, such giants as A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG, have decided to redirect their ships to bypass Africa.

Recall

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, who began attacking merchant ships in response to the conflict in Gaza, are not letting up even after the United States and its allies launched airstrikes on January 12 to contain them.

Yemeni Houthis attack US warship and Israeli commercial vessels with drones in the Red Sea - Associated Press03.12.23, 20:25 • 28053 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
red-seaRed Sea
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising