EU Foreign Ministers to meet in Brussels to discuss lifting sanctions on Syria - Kallas

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137630 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122058 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130136 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165431 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109720 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159624 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104314 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122130 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64020 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78429 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176989 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122130 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123717 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132606 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150012 views
EU Foreign Ministers to meet in Brussels to discuss lifting sanctions on Syria - Kallas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29927 views

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria. This was announced by Kaja Kallas during her visit to Saudi Arabia.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, the former Estonian prime minister made the statement during her visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a meeting of representatives of Western and Middle Eastern countries will be held on Sunday to discuss the situation in Syria.

“We will work to make sure that we can actually make a decision on this issue at that time,” Kallas said.

Recall

Ukraine has sent 500 tons of flour to Syria for 167,000 people. The Syrian side is interested in long-term supplies of various products from Ukraine, including oil, sugar, and meat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine appreciates the chance to restore normal and stable life in Syria and is ready to develop long-term, strategic relations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
riyadhRiyadh
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
brusselsBrussels
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

