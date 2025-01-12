EU Foreign Ministers to meet in Brussels to discuss lifting sanctions on Syria - Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, the former Estonian prime minister made the statement during her visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a meeting of representatives of Western and Middle Eastern countries will be held on Sunday to discuss the situation in Syria.

“We will work to make sure that we can actually make a decision on this issue at that time,” Kallas said.

Recall

Ukraine has sent 500 tons of flour to Syria for 167,000 people. The Syrian side is interested in long-term supplies of various products from Ukraine, including oil, sugar, and meat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine appreciates the chance to restore normal and stable life in Syria and is ready to develop long-term, strategic relations.