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EU forces boarded a sixth tanker as part of efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet, which will be discussed this week, Kallas says

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 • 370 views

As part of the EUNAVFOR MED IRINI military operation, the MV SUN tanker was inspected in the Mediterranean Sea on August 30. Measures against the shadow fleet will be discussed by EU defence ministers.

EU forces boarded a sixth tanker as part of efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet, which will be discussed this week, Kallas says

EU Operation "Irini" forces in the Mediterranean boarded the tanker MV SUN on August 30, marking the sixth such incident, as part of operations against Russia's shadow fleet; the issue will be discussed by EU defense ministers this week, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday on X, reports UNN.

The illicit sale of oil from shadow fleet vessels is a critically important lifeline for Russia's war in Ukraine, and we will continue to crack down on it. On August 30, EUNAVFOR MED IRINI forces boarded the oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under a false flag in violation of international maritime law, in the Mediterranean to verify its flag

- Kallas wrote.

According to her, "this is already the sixth suspected shadow fleet vessel boarded as part of our EU operation in recent months."

"Measures against the shadow fleet will be among the topics discussed at the meeting of EU defense ministers in Ireland on Tuesday," the EU chief diplomat said.

EU Navy mission landed on Russian shadow fleet tanker near Sicily from a helicopter - media02.08.26, 20:25 • 4704 views

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