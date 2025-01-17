EU extends X investigation and demands further clarification on algorithmic changes

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102129 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110713 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104495 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

EU extends X investigation and demands further clarification on algorithmic changes

EU extends X investigation and demands further clarification on algorithmic changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28946 views

Brussels has asked X to provide information and documentation on recent changes to its algorithms, in accordance with DSA rules. The platform faces a fine of up to 6% of its annual turnover for a possible violation of the content moderation rules.

The EU launched its investigation into X in December 23, focusing on the internal mechanisms of Elon Musk's platform.

Transmits to UNN with reference to BILD and AFP.

The European Commission has asked X to provide three new clarifications with new technical studies on the platform's recommendation system under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) rules.

Today, we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of recommender systems with the “X obligations” under the Digital Services Act (DSA)

- said EU Commissioner for Technology Sovereignty Hanna Virkkunen.

European law obliges online platforms, among other things, to combat disinformation, hate speech and propaganda. In the case of X, there is a suspicion that users of this platform are more often shown right-wing populist materials than others.

The EU launched an investigation into X in December 2023, focusing on the internal mechanisms of Elon Musk's platform aimed at preventing the spread of disinformation or illegal content.

Platform X faces serious fines. If a violation is proven, the commission can impose a fine of up to six percent of the company's global annual turnover.

Recall

Social network X has paid a fine of $5.24 million to resume operations in Brazil. The platform was previously blocked for failing to comply with court orders to moderate content and appoint a representative.

American blogger MrBeast wants to buy TikTok amid threats of social network blocking in the US15.01.25, 18:45 • 32592 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
european-commissionEuropean Commission
brazilBrazil
european-unionEuropean Union
elon-muskElon Musk

