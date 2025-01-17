EU extends X investigation and demands further clarification on algorithmic changes

The EU launched its investigation into X in December 23, focusing on the internal mechanisms of Elon Musk's platform.

Transmits to UNN with reference to BILD and AFP.

The European Commission has asked X to provide three new clarifications with new technical studies on the platform's recommendation system under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) rules.

Today, we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of recommender systems with the “X obligations” under the Digital Services Act (DSA) - said EU Commissioner for Technology Sovereignty Hanna Virkkunen.

European law obliges online platforms, among other things, to combat disinformation, hate speech and propaganda. In the case of X, there is a suspicion that users of this platform are more often shown right-wing populist materials than others.

The EU launched an investigation into X in December 2023, focusing on the internal mechanisms of Elon Musk's platform aimed at preventing the spread of disinformation or illegal content.

Platform X faces serious fines. If a violation is proven, the commission can impose a fine of up to six percent of the company's global annual turnover.

Recall

Social network X has paid a fine of $5.24 million to resume operations in Brazil. The platform was previously blocked for failing to comply with court orders to moderate content and appoint a representative.

American blogger MrBeast wants to buy TikTok amid threats of social network blocking in the US