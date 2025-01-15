American blogger MrBeast wants to buy TikTok amid threats of social network blocking in the US

YouTube blogger James Donaldson, known as MrBeast, said he would try to buy the popular TikTok platform to avoid blocking the social network in the United States. The blogger wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

"Okay, I'll buy Tik Tok so it doesn't get banned. Ironically, since I tweeted this, so many billionaires have reached out to me, let's see if we can do it," the blogger wrote.

We remind you

The U.S. Supreme Court has begun hearings on a law requiring Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular TikTok platform due to national security threats.

Chinese officials, according to people with knowledge of the situation, are evaluating a potential option that would see Elon Musk acquire TikTok's U.S. operations if the company fails to "fight back" against a controversial ban on the short video app.