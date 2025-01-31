ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 54488 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81975 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132350 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113378 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100945 views
February 28, 07:34 AM • 37284 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115604 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 43008 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 110095 views
02:39 PM • 54488 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127354 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132350 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 164639 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 154544 views
03:20 PM • 12767 views
02:48 PM • 17960 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 110095 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115604 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139294 views
EU denies link between gas purchases from Russia and peace talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100834 views

The European Commission has officially denied information about the possibility of resuming purchases of Russian gas in exchange for peace talks. The spokesperson for the EC President confirmed the course of refusal from Russian gas.

The European Union (EU) has denied the possibility of buying Russian gas with negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a briefing by the spokesperson for the President of the European Commission, Paula Pinho, and the Financial Times .

Details

The European Union denied linking the possibility of buying Russian gas to peace talks over the war in Ukraine, Paula Piño, spokeswoman for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on January 30.

At this point, we do not have any connection to peace talks. Whenever those negotiations take place, when that moment comes, it will be with the participation of Ukraine, and we do not confirm any links, as reported in the article this morning, between gas transit and any peace talks

- said Pinho.

Answering questions at the press conference, Piño also reiterated the EU's commitment to gradually stop importing Russian gas, which was announced after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The journalist's question was based on a Financial Times article that the EU has begun discussing the idea of returning to buying Russian pipeline gas as part of a potential settlement plan to end the war against Ukraine.

Head of the CCD explains the voices in the EU on returning to Russian gas purchases30.01.25, 09:58 • 33585 views

The proposal to resume purchases of Russian gas has met with a negative reaction from Ukraine's main allies in the EU and officials of some Eastern European states of the bloc, the Financial Times adds.

Piño also confirmed the EU's gradual desire to stop importing Russian gas after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

European officials are discussing the possibility of resuming imports of Russian pipeline gas as part of a peace settlement. Germany and Hungary support the initiative to reduce energy prices.

Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine26.01.25, 18:00 • 75954 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising