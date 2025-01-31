EU denies link between gas purchases from Russia and peace talks

The European Union (EU) has denied the possibility of buying Russian gas with negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a briefing by the spokesperson for the President of the European Commission, Paula Pinho, and the Financial Times .

Details

The European Union denied linking the possibility of buying Russian gas to peace talks over the war in Ukraine, Paula Piño, spokeswoman for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on January 30.

At this point, we do not have any connection to peace talks. Whenever those negotiations take place, when that moment comes, it will be with the participation of Ukraine, and we do not confirm any links, as reported in the article this morning, between gas transit and any peace talks - said Pinho.

Answering questions at the press conference, Piño also reiterated the EU's commitment to gradually stop importing Russian gas, which was announced after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The journalist's question was based on a Financial Times article that the EU has begun discussing the idea of returning to buying Russian pipeline gas as part of a potential settlement plan to end the war against Ukraine.

Head of the CCD explains the voices in the EU on returning to Russian gas purchases

The proposal to resume purchases of Russian gas has met with a negative reaction from Ukraine's main allies in the EU and officials of some Eastern European states of the bloc, the Financial Times adds.

Piño also confirmed the EU's gradual desire to stop importing Russian gas after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

European officials are discussing the possibility of resuming imports of Russian pipeline gas as part of a peace settlement. Germany and Hungary support the initiative to reduce energy prices.

