The sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation will be exhausted in late 2025 or early 2026 at the current cost of the war and sanctions against Russia, and Russia is now trying to find voices in the EU that will promote the purchase of their energy resources, the easing of sanctions and promote any similar ideas of its agents wherever it can. This is how the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the report that the EU is discussing whether to resume purchases of Russian gas to encourage Russia to negotiate, UNN writes.

Details

"Russia's sovereign wealth fund will be exhausted at the current war spending and sanctions against Russia in late 2025 or early 2026. This is exactly what I always say when I say that Putin has the resources for an intense war through 2025. After that, Russia will spend what it earns. And without the sale of oil and energy resources, Russia will return to "Bush's chicken legs," Kovalenko said on Telegram.

"That is why Russia is now trying to find voices in the EU that will promote the purchase of their energy resources, the easing of sanctions and will promote any similar ideas of its agency wherever it can," the head of the CCD emphasized.

He emphasized that sanctions against the Russian energy sector, physical destruction of their refineries, creating conditions for India and China to stop buying energy resources, as they are now doing with the sanctions against the tanker fleet, "is exactly the way to bring down Russia's ability to fight."

"Putin has a year, and he is trying to shake this combination with all his might," Kovalenko wrote.

Kovalenko also commented that, according to reports, officials in Germany and Hungary are reportedly in favor of the idea of resuming procurement. "These are exactly the countries where Russia has been developing energy corruption and buying officials since the late 90s," said the head of the CCD.

