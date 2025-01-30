ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59379 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105568 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108669 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103160 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101319 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116248 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46622 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110761 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 59379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15148 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110761 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116248 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139443 views
Head of the CCD explains the voices in the EU on returning to Russian gas purchases

Head of the CCD explains the voices in the EU on returning to Russian gas purchases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33586 views

Russia's sovereign wealth fund will be exhausted in early 2026 at current military spending levels. Russia is actively seeking support from the EU to resume energy purchases and ease sanctions.

The sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation will be exhausted in late 2025 or early 2026 at the current cost of the war and sanctions against Russia, and Russia is now trying to find voices in the EU that will promote the purchase of their energy resources, the easing of sanctions and promote any similar ideas of its agents wherever it can. This is how the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the report that the EU is discussing whether to resume purchases of Russian gas to encourage Russia to negotiate, UNN writes.

Details

"Russia's sovereign wealth fund will be exhausted at the current war spending and sanctions against Russia in late 2025 or early 2026. This is exactly what I always say when I say that Putin has the resources for an intense war through 2025. After that, Russia will spend what it earns. And without the sale of oil and energy resources, Russia will return to "Bush's chicken legs," Kovalenko said on Telegram.

"That is why Russia is now trying to find voices in the EU that will promote the purchase of their energy resources, the easing of sanctions and will promote any similar ideas of its agency wherever it can," the head of the CCD emphasized.

He emphasized that sanctions against the Russian energy sector, physical destruction of their refineries, creating conditions for India and China to stop buying energy resources, as they are now doing with the sanctions against the tanker fleet, "is exactly the way to bring down Russia's ability to fight."

"Putin has a year, and he is trying to shake this combination with all his might," Kovalenko wrote.

Kovalenko also commented that, according to reports, officials in Germany and Hungary are reportedly in favor of the idea of resuming procurement. "These are exactly the countries where Russia has been developing energy corruption and buying officials since the late 90s," said the head of the CCD.

EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT30.01.25, 09:18 • 35554 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
chinaChina
hungaryHungary

